Samsung Galaxy M32 with 64MP quad rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung has launched its next-generation Galaxy M32 smartphone in India. The new Samsung phone offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras, and more.

The phone has debuted as the successor to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in February last year.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The device comes in three colour options including Black, White, and Blue. The phone will go on sale on 28th June at 12 noon.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung India online store, and other retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports 800 nit brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone runs on Android 11 with OneUI on top.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M32 packs a quad-camera setup at the rear that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor. For snapping selfies, it features a 20MP front camera.

The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery which supports up to 25W fast charging technology. However, currently it comes bundled with a 15W charger in the box.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone comes with a mono speaker and also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.