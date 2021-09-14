Samsung Galaxy M22 with 90Hz display and 48-megapixel quad rear cameras goes official: Check specs

Samsung has officially listed its latest offering Galaxy M22 in it’s Germany site. The full specifications and design details of the phone have been revealed through the listing.

Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed with a 48-megapixel primary camera and 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging on the site. The phone is seen with a waterdrop-style notch and sports a quad camera setup housed in a square-shaped module that is placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

Samsung Galaxy M22 price, sale

The company has not revealed the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy M22 on the site yet.

The phone is listed with Black, Light Blue, and White colour options. Though the site has a ‘Buy Now’ option but upon click, it redirects to offline store options. Which means that the phone is not available for online purchase yet.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 16 million colours. The HD+ display has resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and has a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Under the hood, it is powered by an unmentioned octa-core processor, along with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage space can be expanded further via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The phone boots on Android OS. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The company has claimed that the battery can last up to 25 hours of internet usage, up to 30 hours of video playback, up to 106 hours of music playback, and up to 38 hours of 4G LTE talk time.

The device features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The phones has many camera features including autofocus and 10x digital zoom. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture at the front.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) slots, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of dimension, Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed to measure 159.9x74x8.4mm and weigh 186 grams.