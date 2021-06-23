Samsung Galaxy M22 with 25W fast charging support to launch soon, gets spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Samsung galaxy m22 spotted ahead of launch
Image Credit: IANS

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy M22 very soon. Even though preliminary reports about the launch of the smartphone were sceptical, the leaked information about the device cleared the air about its launch.

Recently, the smartphone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG along with its model number (SM-M225FV_DS). Even though many specifications about the device remain unknown, it is tipped that the device will support 25W fast charging. However, it is likely that the device will bundle a 15W charger to cut costs.

According to information based on Bluetooth SIG, the Samsung Galaxy M22 will get Bluetooth version 5 and Enhanced Data Rate (EDR). The device will be getting LTE connectivity and support for dual-SIM cards.

The expected key features of the device include 6000mAh battery, primary camera of 48 MP and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The device is expected to run on Android 11 software based on One UI skin. The display of the device will be a 6.4 inch AMOLED display.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy M22 is expected to have many similarities to that of the Galaxy A22. The M22 is expected to be a budget phone will ample amount of battery backup to last for days.

