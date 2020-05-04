Samsung Galaxy M21 gets price cut, now starts at Rs 12,699

Samsung Galaxy M21 price cut
By IANS

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday announced that its budget smartphone ‘Galaxy M21’ 4/64GB variant is now available for Rs 12,699 and the 6/128 GB variant for Rs 14,999 on Amazon.in.

Consumers buying Galaxy M21 through offline retail stores and Samsung.com can buy the 4/64 GB variant at Rs 13,199 and 6/128 GB variant at Rs 15,499, respectively.

Galaxy M21 was originally launched for Rs 13,499 for 4/64GB and Rs 15,499 for the 6/128GB memory variant across retail shops and Samsung.com in March.

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display that has a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The device houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front, there is 20MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

The device runs on Android 10 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

 

