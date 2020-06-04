New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy M series has been received well especially among the young Indian fans and the affordable yet powerful handsets have created a niche space in the market within no time.

After successfully launching ‘Galaxy M31’, South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced another budget smartphone ‘Galaxy M21’ before nationwide lockdown which has now gained steam as consumer spending is slowly getting back to normal.

With a massive 6000mAh battery, Galaxy M21 comes with 48MP triple rear camera setup and company’s signature Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.

The new Galaxy M21 comes in two memory variants, (4GB+64GB) priced at Rs 12,699 as well as (6GB+128GB) for Rs 14,999 and available in two colours, ‘Blue’ and ‘Black’.

Let us see how the 4GB+64GB variant fares.

To all those who spend most of their time on a smartphone, the budget device has several features to offer – from long battery life to camera.

The battery is one single pain point for smartphone users’ and Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy M21 just refuses to die.

It comfortably lasted for over two days on normal usage. The phone also supports fast charging, thanks to the 15W in-box charger.

On the back, there’s a rectangular camera block with the triple rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor at the centre which was surprisingly fast.

The device features an advanced 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide lens along with the 123-degree field of view making and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in “Live Focus” mode.

While using the camera features like High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), 4 x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, the device produced decent images.

The smartphone did manage to capture good images in low-light conditions as well. The in-built features like Night mode, Pro Mode and Live Focus worked well too.

Overall, the device managed to produce good photos and videos both indoors and outdoors.

The device is just 8.9 mm thick and weighs only 188 grams, making it lightweight and comfortable to grip.

On the right side, the device houses the volume rocker and power buttons, the left one hosts a dual-SIM slot.

At the bottom, the device has a Type-C USB charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack with the loudspeaker.

The Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that has a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio with a Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

There’s a punch-hole camera in the top centre of the display. The 20MP front camera comes with built-in filters and different camera modes which did create some good selfies with the help of lights.

The device is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset, comes with Samsung’s own UI 2.0 and runs Android 10 OS.

The device performed smoothly during basic tasks like playing games, watching videos, switching between apps, using multiple social media applications were smooth.

Conclusion: With a good battery life and decent performance, Galaxy M21 is a worthy option for those who are looking to buy a budget yet powerful device.

Samsung has also announced price cuts on Galaxy M21. The 4/64GB variant is now available for Rs 12,699 and the 6/128 GB variant for Rs 14,999 on Amazon.in.

(IANS)