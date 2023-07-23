Samsung Galaxy M13 gets great discount on Amazon, check the offer here

If you are planning for a new smartphone and you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy M13. The smartphone currently costs Rs 12,999 (6GB + 128GB) on e-commerce platform Amazon. However, if you play with the offers present on the platform, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will costs you less than Rs 5000. We have mentioned about the deal in details below.

Offers on the device

The Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone is currently priced at Rs `12,999 on the platform. There is an exchange offer on the device which goes up to Rs 12,200. The device also has bank offers on it

Offer 1

7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Trxn. Minimum purchase value INR 12000.

Offer 2

7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Trxn. Minimum purchase value INR 8000.

Offer 3

5% Instant Discount up to INR 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value INR 1000.

Similarly, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone also gets multiple bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB variant currently costs Rs 10,999 on the platform. An exchange offers of Rs 10,400 is also present on the smartphone.

Offer 1

7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Trxn. Minimum purchase value INR 12000.

Offer 2

7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Trxn. Minimum purchase value INR 8000.

Offer 3

5% Instant Discount up to INR 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value INR 1000.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 gets RAM up to 6GB while the internal memory is 128GB. The memory can be expanded up to 1 TB. The device is offered with triple rear camera setup which includes 50MP primary camera. The other two cameras on the smartphone are 5MP and 2 MP. A 6.6-inch display is offered on the device while the colour options on the smartphone include multiple colours like Aqua Green, Midnight Blue as well as Stardust Brown.