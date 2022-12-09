Samsung Galaxy M04 entry-level smartphone launched in India, Price starts at Rs 8,499

Samsung has launched its entry level smartphone Samsung Galaxy M04 in India. The smartphone is meant for those who want an Android device under Rs 10K. The device will go on sale on December 16 and will be available for purchase through Amazon as well as Samsung India official website.

Samsung Galaxy M04 highlights

The Samsung Galaxy M04 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The additional RAM feature is present on the smartphone. The storage of the smartphone is up to 128GB. However, it can be expanded through a microSD card up to 1 TB.

When it comes to camera, the rear of the smartphone gets a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro camera. An LED flash is present beside the rear cameras. The front camera is 5MP and is housed in the waterdrop notch.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and is bundled with a 10 Watt charger. The connectivity features on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C port, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack. Unfortunately, the smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes in Black and Green colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M04 will offer One UI based on Android 12 operating system. Users will get OS updates for next two years, said the company.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy M04 has a starting price of Rs 8499 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Sale will start from 16 December (12pm) on Amazon and the company’s official website.