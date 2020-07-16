samsung Galaxy M01s
By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Expanding its popular Galaxy M series, Samsung on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa Core ( 2Ghz, 1.5Ghz) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, an expandable storage of up to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.

The smartphone is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

“The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price,” the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary as well as a 2MP depth sensor and for the front, it has 8MP selfie shooter.

It runs Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

(Inputs from IANS)

