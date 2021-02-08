Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7000mAh Battery To Launch In India On Feb 15, Know Price, Specification Details

Gurugram: Samsung will launch its next mid-segment smartphone Galaxy F62 on February 15 at 12pm (noon), according to details posted on the ecommerce platform Flipkart.

Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung’s flagship Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology, making it the fastest Galaxy device in the under Rs 25,000 price segment with this flagship mobile chip.

The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.

Flipkart has also created a microsite on Galaxy F62, with details such as the presence of a quad camera and Infinity O display on Galaxy F62.

Galaxy F62 will be Samsung’s second smartphone in the F Series. The F Series launched in India last year.

It will house a huge 7000mAh battery.

With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung’s own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.

Samsung introduced ‘Galaxy F41’ as the first model in the company’s Galaxy F series in the festive quarter of 2020, hoping to further make inroads into the competitive mid-price smartphone segment.