Samsung Galaxy F54 5G with 108MP triple cameras launched; Price in India, sale, specs and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone as it’s latest offering in India. The Galaxy F54 comes with a massive battery, display, a mid-range Exynos chip, support for fast charging and more. The phone priced under Rs 30,000.

Let’s check out the price, specifications and other details of the phone here.

Samsung Galaxy F54: Price in India, sale

The Samsung Galaxy F54 is priced at Rs 27,999 in India for the 128GB storage model. It will be up for pre-orders at 3:00PM via Flipkart. The smartphone will go on selected date via the same platform, select retail stores in India.

Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications, features

The new Samsung Galaxy F54 comes with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The display also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating for protection against damage. The back camera design is similar to the flagship Galaxy S23 phone.

Under the wood, the device is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 1380 chipset. The 5G phone runs on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box. Moreover, Samsung has promised to provide 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F54 packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS for stabilized videos. It will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front house inside the single circular cut-out.

The phone packs a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech. The company does not provide a charger with phone in the box. which means that consumers will have to spend extra to buy one or they can use an old one.

The new Samsung phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display sensor seen on the Galaxy A54 smartphone. The Galaxy F54 has a single speaker at the bottom. There is no basic IP rating support.