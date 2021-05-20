Samsung has launched its first 5G smartphone in the Galaxy F-series Galaxy F52 5G in China on Thursday. The Galaxy F-series was first introduced in India last year.

The new Samsung phone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support display, quad rear cameras and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset.

The smartphone also has preloaded features such as an Eye Protection mode for reading on-screen content in dark.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has dual Nano SIM supports. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with resolution of 1,080×2,408 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

The device runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait photography, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The device sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The camera also has night mode.

Connectivity options of the smartphone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery to draw power and it supports 25W fast charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Besides, the phone measures 164.6×76.3×8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G price

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration which is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,700). The phone comes in available in two colour options such as Dusky Black and Magic White.

It is available for pre-orders in China now. However, the company have not been revealed the details about the global availability and pricing of the Galaxy F52 5G yet.