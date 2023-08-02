Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 6000mAh battery and 50MP No Shake Camera to launch on August 7

Samsung will be launching its latest mid-range smartphone Galaxy F34 in India on August 7. The company has also confirmed that smartphone will be under Rs 17,000 and will offer four generations of OS upgrades.

The company confirmed about the launch of the smartphone (F34) after the launch of Galaxy M34 5G in India. The design of the smartphone is quite similar to the M34. The Galaxy F34 5G offers similar design with a front notch, triple rear cameras, and offers Electric Black and Mystic Green colours.

In terms of specs, the smartphone gets 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, the peak brightness of the smartphone is 1000 nits. Speaking about the camera module we get a 50MP rear camera with OIS along and fun mode. Users get 16 different inbuilt lens effects too. The battery on the device is up to 6000mAh. The company claims that it can offer up to 2 days of battery backup.

When it comes to RAM, the device is expected to offer 6GB RAM and will be lot cheaper than the Galaxy M34 5G. The price of the Galaxy M34 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is already on sale on Amazon.

On the other hand, the Galaxy F34 5G will be sold on Flipkart after its launch. The device will also be sold through Samsung.com as well as offline stories