Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched in India, Prices start at Rs 18,999

Samsung has launched another mid-range budget smartphone targeted at the Indian market and it seems to be a rebadged version of Galaxy M34. The key specs of the smartphone include AMOLED Infinity-U display, 6000mAh battery, 50MP no shake camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered is two variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. While the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM costs Rs 20,999. Interested buyers can pre-order the smartphone on Flipkart, Samsung’s official website as well as retails stores. The sale of the smartphone starts on August 11. We get Electric Black and Mystic Green colour options on device.

Instant discount is available on the smartphone if users have ICICI or Kotak Bank cards. No-cost EMI plan starting at Rs 2111 is available for ICICI Bank Credit Card holders.

In terms of specs, the smartphone gets 6.46-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers 2340 x 1080 pixels while pixel density is 398 ppi. On the other hand, the peak brightness of the smartphone is 1000 nits.

Speaking about the camera module we get a 50MP rear camera with OIS along and fun mode. Users get 16 different inbuilt lens effects too. Other cameras on the smartphone include 8MP ultra wide lens and 2MP macro lens. The front camera of the smartphone is 13MP and is present in the waterdrop notch. Samsung ships the smartphone with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. and octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The dimensions of the smartphone are 161.7mm x 77.2mm x 8.8mm.

The battery on the device is up to 6000mAh. The company claims that it can offer up to 2 days of battery backup on a full charge. In terms of security, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features on the device include GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C connectivity and 5G support.