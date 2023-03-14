Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch in India next week under Rs 15K

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch an affordable Galaxy F14 5G smartphone in India next week that is likely to start below Rs 15,000, industry sources said on Monday.

Galaxy F14 5G is tipped to come with several segment-first features, including a 6000mAh battery and powerful 5 nm Exynos chipset to deliver seamless performance, sources told IANS, making it a game-changer for the company in the affordable segment.

Samsung’s new 5nm chipset — Exynos 1330 — is an octa-core processor that’s designed for multi-taskers and offers fast speeds and long battery life.

The octa-core CPU consists of an Arm Coretex-A78 dual-core for performance intensive tasks and a Cortex-A55 hexa-core for always-on tasks with power efficiency.

Galaxy F14 5G will be Samsung’s second F series smartphone in India this year. The company had earlier launched Galaxy F04 in January.

The device is likely to start selling across the country later this month. Galaxy F retails on Flipkart, Samsung Online Store and across leading retail stores.

Samsung launched several 5G smartphones in India this year to consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

The company will launch two new A series smartphones — Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G — in the country this week.