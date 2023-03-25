Samsung Galaxy F13 receives huge price cut on Flipkart, Get it for just Rs 599

Flipkart has cut down the price of the budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy F13 in India making it more affordable. Flipkart is offering the device with huge discounts, bank offers and exchnage deals that brings down the cost of the device from Rs 14,999 to just Rs 500.

The smartphone comes in two variants and both of them have received a discount of 26 per cent.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price cut

Samsung Galaxy F13 comes in two variants — 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available for purchase in Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper colour options.

Currently, Flipkart has listed the 64GB variant and 128GB option at a discounted price of Rs Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively with 26 per cent discount. The e-retailer is also 10 per cent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card and 10 per cent off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs 750, on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. Moreover, buyers can get 10 per cent off on Citi Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs 750, on orders of Rs 5,000 and above and 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Customers can also opt for the exchange deal that offers Rs 10,400 for your old phone on the purchase of the device on Flipkartflipkart

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080×2408 pixel resolution. The display offers 60Hz of refresh rate and is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The budget smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own octa-core Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes in two storage options — 64GB and 128GB. Users can further expand the stoarge up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy F13 runs Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of One UI. The dual SIM smartphone sports a quad-rear camera with 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro shooter. Front is home to an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F12 is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones is now up for sale in India. Customers can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 from Samsung.com and authorized retailers in the country.