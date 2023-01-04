Samsung Galaxy F04 launched in India, offers 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM at just Rs 7499

Samsung Galaxy F04 budget smartphone has been launched in India. The smartphone offers almost everything that you want an entry level smartphone to offer. The best part is that the smartphone is priced below Rs 7500. The key features on the smartphone include up to 8 GB RAM, MTK P35 processor, 5000mAh battery and much more.

Samsung Galaxy F04 features

The Samsung Galaxy F04 offers up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. This means that you will be able to use the smartphone for tackling multiple tasks/ apps. When it comes to storage, the smartphone offers 64GB of storage and can be expanded up to 1TB. The device has 16.55cm HD+ display along with face unlock feature.

The device is powered by a Mediatek P35 processor which ensures smoother switching of apps, whenever you need. In terms of power, the smartphone offers 5000mAh battery that can last throughout day and night.

In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a 13MP+2MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. The selfie camera of the device is housed in a water-drop display. Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with Android 12 out of the box and will get next 2 OS upgrade, clarified Samsung. This means that the users will not have to worry about for the next couple of years. The battery of the device is 5000mAh and it supports 15W charging.

When it comes to colours, the smartphone is offered in Jade Purple and Opal Green colour option.

Sale

The sale of the smartphone starts from January 12 at 12 noon on Flipkart.