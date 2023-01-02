Samsung Galaxy F04 key features revealed, To launch on January 4 in India

Flipkart has revealed the launch date and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F04. The landing page for the entry-level phone has gone live on Flipkart. The e-retailer has confirmed that the phone will be priced under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date

Flipkart reveals that Samsung Galaxy F04 will debut at 12 pm (local time) on January 4 in India. The retailer has listed the phone at a starting price of Rs 7xxx, indicating that it will be priced well under Rs 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy F04 key specifications

As per Flipkart, the Galaxy F04 will come with 8 GB of RAM, which is a combination of physical RAM and virtual RAM. The device will feature a 6.5 inches waterdrop notch display that has support for an HD+ resolution. It will come preloaded with Android 12 OS. The landing page confirms that the F04 will receive two OS upgrades.

Under the hood, the affordable phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The upcoming smartphone will sport a glossy rear shell.

The device has been confirmed to carry a dual-camera setup and an LED flash on the back. However, the F04’s camera specifications has not been revealed yet. The device will be available in Jade Purple and Opal Green colour options.

Earlier in 2022, Samsung launched the Galaxy M04 entry-level phone in India, which is currently available for purchase exclusively through Amazon. The Galaxy F04, which seems to be a rebranded version of the M04, will be available for purchase only through Flipkart.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. The South Korean tech giant may soon confirm the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event in the next few days.