Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 With Snapdragon SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications Here

Samsung has finally launched the two new budget smartphone- Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 in India on Monday as the latest addition to it’s Galaxy F-series.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s comes with triple rear cameras with Snapdragon 450 SoC while the Samsung Galaxy F12 features quad rear cameras with Exynos 850 SoC. Both new smartphones come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F02s comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with the price set at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The phone is available in three colour options such as Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White.

While the Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India is at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colours options.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s will be open for sale at 12pm (noon) on April 9. While the Galaxy F12 will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on April 12.

Both phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other key retailers in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 also has an Rs 1,000 instant cashback for those who make an purchases through an ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display that brings 20:9 aspect ratio and 720×1,600 pixels resolution. The dual-SIM (Nano) runs on Android 10 with One UI on top.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

The phone sports a triple camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter with a macro lens. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging supports through the bundled charger.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s has up to 64GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 720×1,600 pixels resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the phone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

For selfies and video call, the phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F12 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via bundled charger.

Connectivity options of Galaxy F12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.