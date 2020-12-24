Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Be Cheaper Than AirPods Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Be Cheaper Than AirPods Pro

New Delhi: Samsung’s upcoming wireless Galaxy Buds Pro device is likely to cost $199, $50 cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro, according to media reports.

The Galaxy Buds Pro device is likely to be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series event in January.

According to slides shared on Twitter by WalkingCat, the Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199 at launch.

The Buds Pro will feature IPX7 durability against dust and water, and up to 8 hours of listening time that can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case.

The WalkingCat user also shared a slide, revealing an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter.

Earlier media reports claimed that Galaxy Buds Pro will have a feature that is quite similar to the Spatial Audio function available in the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.

The details were spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app ahead of its official launch, reports 9To5Google.

“It indicated that Spatial Audio, which adjusts audio based on the direction of a user’s head, will work when the Galaxy Buds Pro are connected to a Samsung phone running Android 11”.

Spatial Audio is designed to provide a theater-like surround sound listening experience on iPhone and iPad using dynamic head-tracking capabilities.

Galaxy Buds Pro will also have a “voice detect” feature that automatically enables transparency mode and lowers the volume of your audio when the earbuds sense that you’re speaking.

It will pack a big 472mAh battery, which could be the battery capacity of the case of the TWS, as it is unlikely that the individual buds will have such a large battery capacity.