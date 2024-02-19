Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series laptop launch in India, pre-booking to start from Feb 20

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book4 series laptops in India. The company has revealed that the pre-booking of its AI-powered Galaxy Book4 series will be from February 20. Interested users can pre-book the Galaxy Book4 series- Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360, on the company’s official website, leading online stores, and select retail stores.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360 are priced at Rs 163,990, Rs 131,990, and Rs 114,990, respectively.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Book4 series will get benefits worth Rs 5,000. The buyers can also get bank cashback worth Rs 10,000. They can also opt for upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8000 on the puirchase of any of the Galaxy Book 4 models. No cost EMI is also available up to 24 months.

All the laptops come with storage options of 512GB/1TB. All the laptops get 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. However, the Galaxy Book4 Pro gets upto 32GB LPDDR5X RAM support. The charging support on the Galaxy Book4 Series laptops is 65W.

The Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new Intel Core Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU).

The series also features Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration programme to boost productivity.

According to the company, the AI-powered series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with clear contrast and vivid colour, regardless of whether it is used indoors or outdoors.

“Bringing next-level connectivity, mobility and productivity, the Galaxy Book4 series redefines how users interact with their PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, delivering truly connected and intelligent experiences,” Samsung said.

(With IANS inputs)