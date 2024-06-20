Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge powered by Copilot+ up for sale across global markets

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge that was introduced last month is now going on sale in global markets. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge offers Copilot+ assistant. It is one of those initial devices that get Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops and gets Galaxy AI.

The latest laptop is now up for sale and the prices start at $1350 in the US. In the European markets the laptop costs €1,700. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop is offered in 14” and 16” inch versions. Buyers can choose between Snapdragon X Elite at 3.4 GHz (X1E-80-100) or at 3.8 GHz (X1E-84-100). The laptop gets a Windows 11 Home operating system pre-installed and the device is available in Sapphire Blue colour option.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop 14” version is offered with 512GB storage option for $1,350 or €1,700. The 16” version gets a price tag of $1,450 or €1,800 for the respective markets. The users can upgrade to powerful processor and 1TB storage variant at $1750 or €2,100.

Samsung also offers trade-in options and that can lower the price by up to $500 or €650.