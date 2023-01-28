Samsung Galaxy Book3 series laptops may unveil at Unpacked event

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy Book3 series laptops during its upcoming Unpacked event on February 1. The company is also planning to launch the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup in the event.

According to reports, the upcoming Samsung series will consist of five laptop models this year. The top-of-the-line is leaked to be an Ultra flagship model.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

The leak report has revealed some of the key specs of the rumoured Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The device is tipped to feature a 16-inch 2880 x 1800p AMOLED screen. Under the hood, it will likely carry a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

The laptop is expected to come with a 76Wh battery and a 136W charger. The laptop will weight 1.8kg and have a 17mm thick body, which is considered slim for a laptop. The report also mentions a S Pen holster, but it is uncertain.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

On the other hand, the Book3 Pro will come in two variants, 14-inch and 16-inch. The laptop will be available in either Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

As per the report, the Book3 Pro’s 14-inch option will pack a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch supposedly has the same 76Wh cell as the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Meanwhile, Samsung recently launched Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G under the Galaxy A series in India. The two smartphones are currently on sale via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is being offered in three color options- Dark Red, Light Green and Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,499 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While, the 6GB and 8GB RAM model are priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, on the other hand, is available in Silver, Light Blue and Orange colour options. The phone has two models – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

