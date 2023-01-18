Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G unveiled, offers Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Processor

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop. The laptop offers Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Processor and gets 5G connectivity ( which is missing in the regular version). The laptop gets dual SIM- which includes a physical SIM as well as e-SIM. The laptop also offers great connectivity features and some extra connectivity features if you have Samsung devices.

Important features

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G weighs as light as 1.44kg and is 15.5mm thick. The laptop has passed MIL-STD-810H tests and this means that it withstands day-to-day torture (pressure, vibration, thermal shock etc.).

The laptop offers 14 inches IPS LCD display with 1080p resolution and can rotate 180 degrees. Samsung ships Windows 11 Home out of the box. When it comes to the processor, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G gets a Qualcomm ARM chipset and offers Adreno GPU. Important connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C ports, USB-A 2.0, a headphone jack as well as Bluetooth 5.2. Users also get microSD slot as well as nanoSIM slot.

When it comes to battery, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop offers 42.3Wh battery and a 45W power adaptor. The laptop is available in two configurations- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The laptop will be available through Samsung.com as well as selected carriers.