Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop pre-order open in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that the newly launched Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop is available for pre-order in India. The latest high-end laptop from the company comes with high-end features and the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Price and sale date

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is priced at Rs 2,81,990 and is offered in a graphite colour. The 16-inch laptop comes with 1TB of storage and will be currently available for sale on Samsung’s official website and leading retail stores starting March 15.

According to the company, users can get a cashback worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There is also a no-cost EMI option available for up to 24 months. Additionally, as part of special pre-book offers, customers can bundle a Samsung M8 Smart Monitor (UHD) worth Rs 50,099 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

“The Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers on the market expectation for an ultra-high-performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation which require the powerful performance,” TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features an upgraded CPU and GPU with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The new PC is thin and light with a weight of 1.79kg and a thickness of just 16.5mm. It is enclosed within a sleek and sturdy full aluminium frame.

It provides seamless work experience to users. The company stated that users can capture high-quality content with the Galaxy S23 series and utilising professional design tools on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 have been available for global pre-orders on February 1. The company has claimed that both the laptops have received record-breaking pre-orders from consumers, generating more than doubling pre-orders of last year’s Galaxy Book2 Pro series.