Samsung Galaxy A54 receives One UI 8.5 update, but not in India

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Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8.5, for the Galaxy A54, which was launched in 2023. However, the update is currently only available in Korea. Note that the Galaxy A54 is known as the Galaxy Quantum 4 in Korea. However, it has got the same model number. So, except for the model number, it is eccentrically the same device.

The One UI 8.5 Android update was released with launch of the Galaxy S26 series early this year. Samsung has been beta testing the update until early May for older devices. In the last few weeks, the company has released it to more and more handsets.

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Now, the Galaxy A54 from 2023 has received One UI 8.5 update. The One UI 8.5 build going out in Korea is A546SKSUGFZE2. Usually, once an update is out in Korea, you can expect around a week to pass before Samsung releases it in more markets, provided of course that no big issues were found during the Korean rollout. That should be the case here as well.