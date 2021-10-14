Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a new Awesome Mint Colour option, Prices start at Rs 37,999

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its new colour option for Galaxy A52s 5G in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and features an Infinity-O display design. At the time of launch the phone was offered in three colour options.

The new colour is offered to the Samsung Galaxy A52s is Awesome Mint colour. Additionally Samsung is offering instant discount for HDFC Bank card holders. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A52s is offered in 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants, only the 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is available in new colour.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

Galaxy A52s 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and is paired with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup paired with a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro and telephoto sensors. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and has an IP67-certified dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the new Samsung Galaxy A52s include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. In term of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G measures 159.9×75.1×8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.