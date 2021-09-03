Samsung Galaxy A52 gets a price hike of Rs 1000 across its variants, Know details here

Samsung Galaxy A52 has recently received a price hike of Rs 1000 in India. Samsung has implemented the price hike after the recent increase in price of devices of Xiaomi and Realme.

The Samsung Galaxy A52, a 4G smartphone was released in India in March 2021 at a starting price of Rs 26,499. The top end of the Samsung Galaxy A52 was priced at Rs 27,999. However, after the recent price hike the smartphone costs Rs 27,499 for 6GB RAM +128 GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now costs Rs 28,999.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It is coupled with a 6GB RAM or a 8GB RAM. The device gets a 6.5 inch (16.40cm) display. The FHD+ Super AMOLED display is a feast for eyes as it presents vibrant details to the users. The refresh rate of the device is 90Hz for a smooth everyday functioning.

Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy A52 device comes with Android 11 Operating System.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 draws its power from a massive 4500 mAh battery. The AI powered management in the battery allows the smartphone to last throughout the day with heavy activities like gaming, internet surfing and video streaming.

The connectivity features offered in the device include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The stunning design of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is very comfortable to feel in your hands. The sleek curves of the device offer a good grip to the users. For a hassle-free everyday experience Samsung offers an IP67 protection. The IP67 protection offers protection from objects like dust and sand. The device can work less than 1m of water for at least 30 minutes of time.

The components included in the smartphone packaging box are handset, ejection pin, manual, and data cable and travel adapter. The warranty offered on the device is 1 year on manufacturing defects on the device. On the other hand the in-box items carry a warranty of 6 months.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 can be seen as a prime competitor of OnePlus Nord 2 which was launched recently in India. The device is offered at 8GB RAM+ 128GB Storage for Rs 29,999 while the top spec 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage costs Rs 34,999.

In terms of specifications, the device offers Triple Rear Camera setup (50 MP +8 MP+ 2MP). The front camera of the device is 32 MP and offers stunning selfies. The screen size is 6.43 inches (2400×1080 pixels resolution, 410 ppi). The aspect ratio of the device is 20:9.

When it comes to Operating System, the device offers Android 11 based Oxygen OS. The device offers a peak clock speed of 3.00 GHz speed.