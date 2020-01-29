Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India for Rs 23,999

Gurugram: Samsung India on Wednesday launched the Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB) in the country for Rs 23,999. The smartphone comes with the company’s signature Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.

Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colours, starting January 31 across retail stores.

“The success of Galaxy A embodies our philosophy of bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. Galaxy A51 takes this legacy to the next level with its camera, screen and long lasting battery — features that will excite our young consumers,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the Galaxy A51 is the first-ever in Galaxy A series to sport an Infinity-O display.

The device features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with “Night Mode” capability and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in “Live Focus” mode.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster for improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption.

The Galaxy A51 also comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video play back time, according to the company, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The company will launch the 8GB/128GB variant later.