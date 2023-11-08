Samsung Galaxy A25 to launch soon; Gets Exynos 1280 chipset, 25W charging

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A25 smartphone very soon. The device will be offered with important improvements including Exynos 1280 chipset and 25W fast charging support. Important specification of the device has popped on FCC, US website.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 was spotted a few days back on the Geekbench database and we do know about some specifications of the device. The device scored 937 and 2106 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on the Geekbench platform. The smartphone ships Android 13 out of the box.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy A25 5G will offer a 6.44-inch display that is housed in a water drop-shaped notch. The selfie camera offers a 13MP sensor while the primary back camera is 50MP. When it comes to connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A25 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac, NFC, and much more. The device is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery.

Speaking about the A24, which is the predecessor of the above-mentioned device, it gets an octa-core Helio G99 SoC. The device offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display of the device is 6.5-inch Super AMOLED while the refresh rate is 90Hz. In terms of camera, we do get a 13MP selfie camera, a 50MP triple-camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and much more. The device offers a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.