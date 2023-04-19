Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is reportedly set to launch a new mid-budget range smartphone globally. Ahead of the launch, a few leaks have revealed a set of key details regarding the upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A24.

The specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been shared by the Winfuture website and we have mentioned them below.

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications

Based on the leaks, Samsung Galaxy A24 will offer a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of Performance, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

Samsung offers a better camera experience with 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, OIS, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of security, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is offered on the device. The smartphone even provides 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos audio experience.

Connectivity features on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC.

A large 5,000 mAh battery powers the device and it supports 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone is likely to be offered in four colour variants.

From the price point of view, Samsung Galaxy A24 launch price is expected to be 200 Euros (US$ 219 / Rs. 18,020 appox.) and should go official in the coming weeks.