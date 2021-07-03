Samsung Galaxy A22 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage officially launched in India

Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone in India. The launch of the smartphone comes a month after its launch in European markets.

Priced at Rs 18499, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is available in a single variant of 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The device does not get a punch-hole design; rather it gets a waterdrop style display and is available in Black and Mint colour options.

The specification of Samsung Galaxy A22 is as follows:

Display: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super (1920×1080) AMOLED screen along with a support for 90Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed in a punch-hole design.

Processor: Even though Samsung has not given any details about the processor, it is expected that the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The device gets 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also gets a Dual SIM Dual Standby setup for better connectivity of the users.

Battery backup: The Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of 15W.

Camera: The device gets a quad camera setup on the rear and a selfie camera on the front. The rear camera setup consists of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand the front camera is a 13MP sensor for taking selfies and attending video calls.

Connectivity options: The connectivity options of the device include side mounted finger-print sensor, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB type C port for charging and 3.5mm audio jack.

Software: The device will run on One UI based on Android 11 Operating System.