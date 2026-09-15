 Samsung Galaxy A18 4G debuts with a new chipset

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Samsung quietly launched the Galaxy A18 4G phone in Europe. The device comes with a new Exynos 1610 chipset and IP64 rating. The price of the device starts at €280 (around Rs 31,000). which is around in Indian Rupees. This phone is a fairly minor upgrade over the Galaxy A17 4G.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G is equipped with a 6.7” Super AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,340px resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 17 and One UI 9 out of the box and will receive OS updates for 6 years. Samsung will continue to provide security patches for the phone until the end of October 2032.

It has an IP64 rating, meaning that it is dust tight.

The device is powered by a new Exynos 1610 chipset an packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last 1,200 charge cycles and supports 25W charging. The company claims that it can get to 50% charge in half an hour.

The Samsung Galaxy A18 features a notch that houses the 13MP selfie camera. At the rear, it has a 50MP main (f/1.8, no OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide (f/2.4) and a 2MP macro cam. The camera can record 1080p video at 30fps. The Exynos 1610 didn’t improve on the Helio G99 in this respect.

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In terms of dimension, it measures 7.7mm thick and weighs 196g.

Price, sale

The Galaxy A18 4G is already available on Samsung France’s online store. There is only one configuration available here, 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and it costs €280. There is a microSD slot, by the way. Shipping will start on September 18. You do get to choose a color – you can pick between Gray, Light Blue and Black.

The Norwegian press release puts the price of the 128GB model at NOK 3,290 and adds a 256GB variant that costs NOK 5,190. In Sweden, the two models are SEK 3,290 and SEK 5,190, respectively, but we didn’t find the A18 on the online stores yet.

We have to point out that the Galaxy A17 4G was €200 at launch last year – and that was with a better 6/128GB configuration.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India price leaks ahead of sale on Sep 18