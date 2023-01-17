Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Price, specs, features and all other details

Samsung has debuted two new 5G smartphones called Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G under the Galaxy A series in India. Both the Galaxy A Series smartphones support 5G connectivity and are packed with massive 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G And Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available in three storage options – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the base model, while the other two models cost Rs 18,999, and Rs 20,999 respectively. The smartphone is available in three colours options– Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colour.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 comes in two variants -6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB model that are priced at Rs 22,999, and Rs 24,999 respectively. Galaxy A23 5G is offered in Silver, Orange, and Light Blue colour options.

Additionally, Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs 1382, and Galaxy A23 5G at a monthly EMI of Rs 1576. Customers can purchase both devices across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. Furthermore, the two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications

Speaking of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G runs on One UI Core 5 based on Android 13 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company has promised to provide two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Like mentioned above, it supports 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This provides smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions on the phone. It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Galaxy A23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 69 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W charging. The device will get 3.5 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos.