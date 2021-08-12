Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho with Exynos 850 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched; Check price, specs

Samsung has launched a new budget Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho smartphone under its Galaxy A series smartphone in Russia.

The smartphone is said to be an upgraded version of the Galaxy A12, which was first unveiled last November.

The Galaxy A12 Nacho comes with an Exynos chipset instead of a MediaTek SoC , a quad-camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Price

The Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is priced at RUB 11,990 (around Rs 12,100) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and RUB 13,990 (around Rs 14,100) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

The smartphone is currently limited to Russia and is available for purchase in the country through the company’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top and it features a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS TFT display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 64GB of storage space that can be expanded further via microSD card.

The A12 Nacho has a quad-camera setup with houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, there’s an LED flash under the square camera module.

On the front, the device has a 8 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security purpose.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of constant Internet usage on a single charge.

The phone measures 164.0×75.8×8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.