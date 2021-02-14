Samsung Galaxy A12 Expected To Launch In India Soon, Know Expected Price, Specifications Here

Samsung Galaxy A12 is rumored to launch in Indian smartphone market soon. The news came after the Samsung India website added a support page for the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone. The support page shows the phone will come with a 4GB RAM variant.

Apart from the support page, there were some leaks about a new Galaxy A series phone coming to India. Tipster Mukul Sharma tipped that phone will be called Samsung Galaxy A12. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Though, Samsung has not released any official release date but the Samsung Galaxy A12 is rumoured to launch in India as soon as next week.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tipped that Samsung Galaxy A12 will be launched in India soon. The tipster also revealed some of the expected specifications of the upcoming phone.

As per the tipster, the phone is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a macro lens, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy A12 debuted in the European market at the launch price of EUR 169 (around Rs 14,900) in November last year. However its global launch details were not announced at that time.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications (Europe variant)

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 4Gb RAM and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The display has a notch for the selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with 15W Fast charging.

It is powered by an Octa-core Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset and runs on Android 10. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a SD card.

As per cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is available in Black, White, Blue, Red color variant in the European market.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Galaxy weighs 205 grams.

(Source: NDTV Gadgets 360)