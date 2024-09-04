Samsung Galaxy A06 launched in India, Offers MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and 50MP Camera

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A06 smartphone in India and the price of the device starts at Rs 9999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is offered in Black, Gold as well as Light Blue colour options. The device is meant for those who want a budget smartphone with good specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 offers a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. At the core, the device is powered by an octacore MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. While the RAM offered on the device is 4GB, the onboard storage is 128GB. The storage on the device can be increased up to 1 TB through a microSD card. The OS available on the device is One UI 6 that is based on Android 14.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy A06 offers a dual rear camera system that has 50MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is an LED sensor in the rear camera module.

Connectivity options on the device include features like 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, audio jack, USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor etc. Dimensions of the device are 167.3 x 77.3 x 8.0 mm. On the other hand, the weight of the device is 189grams. There is Key Island on the right edge and it houses power as well as volume button options.

The battery on the device is 5000mAh while the wired charging support is 25W.

While the base price of the 4GB + 64GB option is Rs 9999, the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 11,499. Multiple attractive colours include Black, Gold as well as Light Blue options.