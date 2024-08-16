Samsung Galaxy A06 launched; gets Helio G85 SoC, 5000 mAh battery

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone in Vietnam. The device is expected to arrive in different markets in the upcoming weeks. We have mentioned the specifications of the device below.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 gets a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with a beginning variant of 4GB RAM along with 64GB of storage. The top variant is the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device gets a microSD card slot too and the memory can be increased up to 1TB.

The display is a 6.7” HD+ touchscreen with refresh rate of 90 Hz. The primary camera is a 50MP primary camera and a battery capacity of 5000mAH. The device gets a 25W wired charging support. The device gets a flat back along with vertical stripes. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button itself. The device gets a Knox Vault personal information protection platform that ensures that the device will get updates for 4 years.

The device will go on sale from August 22, 2024 and costs VND 3,190,000 for the 4GB/64GB version. On the other hand, the 6GB/128GB variant will cost VND 3,790,000.

On the other hand, according to the latest leak by tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have some design changes. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges as compared to the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra had sharper edges which made it a bit difficult to hold (for a longer period). The edges pierced into the hand and it was not at all a good feeling. However, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges, the device will be easy on your hands. In other words, it can be said that the S25 Ultra will have a design like the S24 and S24+ (rounded edges). Similarly, the S 25 Ultra is teased to offer a flat front and back design.