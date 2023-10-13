Samsung Galaxy A05s will be launching very soon in India, Know details

Samsung Galaxy A05s is expected to launch in India very soon. The device is expected to launch in October 18 in India but it has been on sale in Malaysia. Samsung might offer the device around Rs 13,000.

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A05s gets a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The battery capacity of the device is 5000mAh while it supports 25W charging support.

The processor on the device is a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 while the RAM offered is 6GB. However, there is a provision to boost the RAM of the device through a RAM Plus feature. This means that users will get up to 12GB RAM (with virtual RAM or RAM Plus feature). The total storage on the device is 128GB.

When it comes to the camera on the device, the Galaxy A05s offer a 50MP main camera along with 2MP sensors for depth and macro at the rear. The triple camera module at the rear is quite similar to the other devices from Samsung. A round LED flash is present near the triple cameras.

In terms of colour options, the Samsung Galaxy A05s will be offered in multiple colour options and that includes Black, Silver, Light Green, and Violet.