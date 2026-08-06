Samsung foldables hit record sales in Korea, Europe

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Samsung’s new foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, are off to a massive sales record – not just the most successful foldable to launch from the brand, but ever by Samsung.

These handsets are doing fantastic well in South Korea. Demand appears to be off the roof, and even some European regions are showing excellent pre-orders and initial sales.

Key highlights:

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Record pre-orders for Samsung’s foldable lineup in South Korea.

Strong consumer demand reported across major European markets.

The passport-style Galaxy Z Fold 8 has received praise for its lighter, more compact design.

Samsung expects the momentum to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone segment.

The good design, durability and AI features have attracted people who have drawn up excitement to foldable phones, the company’s supporters were cited as saying by industry analysts.

Samsung performed well with folding smartphones at the same time as they try to stay the best in the foldable smartphone market because they seem to face increasing competition.