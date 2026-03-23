Samsung expands cross-device sharing, Galaxy S26 to support AirDrop-style transfers

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Samsung is bringing an AirDrop-like file-sharing experience to its Galaxy devices, beginning with the Samsung Galaxy S26, in what is a major leap to enhancing connectivity among ecosystems.

The new feature is an improvement on the Samsung Quick Share feature, which enables the transfer of files with ease by the user between close devices, including iPhones that use AirDrop.

This is significant because cross-sharing between Android and Apple devices has hitherto had to be done using third-party applications or cloud services.

Samsung, instead of attempting to add AirDrop features directly, is updating Quick Share to help it identify and communicate with other compatible devices nearby.

To have transfers work effectively:

Quick Share should be turned on by Galaxy users.

Users of Apple should ensure that AirDrop is visible.

The two apparatuses are required to be close by.

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When it is detected, one can share files such as photos, videos, and documents wirelessly and instantly.

The feature will presumably be released under the Galaxy S26 series and subsequently spread to other Galaxy smartphones through updates.

Nonetheless, the implementation can be limited at first to certain countries and extended to the rest of the world as time goes by.

This move could:

Get rid of using messaging applications or email.

Quicken file transfers between devices.

Provide a smoother, universal sharing experience.

The update by Samsung is indicative of a wider industry trend of bringing more compatibility between platforms, which makes the everyday interactions between technologies between the used device and any other easier.