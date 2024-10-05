Samsung Developer Conference 2024: One UI, Tizen OS and other important things mentioned in the event

The Samsung Developer Conference 2024 or simply SDC 2024 concluded recently and the company highlighted its focus on various factors like One UI, Tizen OS and much more. The company announced its One UI 7 which is based on Android 15. The UI will be arriving on Samsung devices in early 2025. However, the beta version of the same will be available by the end of 2024.

We have mentioned in detail the key points of the conference below.

The new One UI 7 will offer a redesigned UI along with more customisation options. The UI will have more AI integration and this will make it more contextual.

When it comes to AI, Samsung announced on-device AI capabilities for the Tizen OS-powered devices. This will make a responsive and more personalised experience on the devices. The users will be able to control devices effortlessness through the AI. The AI experience will also be available on the refrigerators as well as vacuum cleaners. The users will have up-to-date information about the contents in the refrigerator. The best part is that the users will get recipe suggestions based on the contents in their fridges. When it comes to vacuum cleaners, the AI Floor Detect makes it more efficient.

On the other hand, the SmartThings ecosystem also gets smarter with the help of AI. Bixby also gets AI integration. This means that users will get access to advanced voice control features without wake-up commands. Samsung’s TVs, smart displays will feature AI for content recommendations as well as AI upscaling.