Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly designing a custom Exynos chip for Google.

This Exynos chip will feature two Cortex-A78, two A76 and four A55 cores. The GPU will be a Mali MP20 based on a new architecture from ARM, code named Borr.

The A78 and Borr cores are yet to be officially announced, GSMArena reported.

The chipset is expected to release this year and will be manufactured using Samsung’s ‘5nm LPE’ process.

The custom Exynos SoC will include Google’s own Visual Core ISP and NPU instead of Samsung’s.

The firm has major plans for its Exynos line of processors in the future, this includes switching from Mongoose CPU cores to stock ARM cores.

Further, the company is reportedly even ditching the Mali GPUs it has been using for long.

Last year it was reported that Google is in the process of poaching chip designers from companies like Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Now, it appears that the search engine giant may have settled with Samsung’s Exynos line.

Some reports also claim that even Facebook can make use of the Exynos chipsets in their upcoming Oculus AR and VR products.