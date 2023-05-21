Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 launched in India, Check details

Samsung has introduced a new range of Smart TVs in India under the Crystal 4K iSmart series. A built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, an IoT Sensor for automatic brightness adjustment, and other smart features are bundled with the new UHD smart TVs’ 4K resolution displays.

The Samsung SmartTV will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV Specifications and Features:

The new Samsung Smart TVs are equipped with a Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales content with lesser resolution and also enhances colours. In addition to this, it has the PurColor feature, which enables the TV to express a wide variety of colours for the best picture quality. One Billion True Colours, HDR10+, and 3-Side Bezel Less Design are further features of the TVs. Additionally, Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology are included with the Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

The TVs also include Motion Xcelerator and Auto Game Mode capabilities, which enable reduced latency and rapid frame transition. Additionally, the television features a number of modes, including Smart Work, Smart Gaming, and Smart Watching.

New Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV models include a video calling feature with a slim fit camera. Next, the new Samsung TV series includes an integrated IoT Hub with the Calm Onboarding function and IoT-enabled light sensors for automated brightness adjustment. In addition to easing operation of Samsung equipment, Calm Onboarding also synchronises third-party appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) devices for seamless connections.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV Price:

The beginning price Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is Rs 33,990 for the 43-inch screen type whereas Rs 71,990 for the 65-inch display model. The product can be availed at nearest Samsung store or via online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung e-store. Samsung even announced no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on few selected debit and credit cards.

Also Read: Get A Samsung 32 Inch Smart TV Under Rs 5,000 On Flipkart