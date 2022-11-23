Samsung Black Friday Sale: Get Amazing offers on Galaxy S22, Z Flip3 5G and many more

Samsung has announced some attractive offers on the occasion of Black Friday in India. This shows that the Black Friday sale is not only limited to US but also to other parts of the world. The Black Friday sale of Samsung will start in India on November 24 and will continue till November 28. Various Samsung Galaxy smartphones along with other electronics items get amazing offers during this sale.

We have mentioned some smartphones which get amazing offers during the Black Friday Sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available at Rs 60,000 during the sale. The device will get Rs 6999 discount during this period. The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers a triple camera setup at the rear. The smartphone offers a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device also offers fast charging, wireless charging and is IP68 rated. If you are someone who is need of a flagship Android device, the Galaxy S22 is the one.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC and offers a foldable display. If you are someone who wants a foldable smartphone, you can opt for it. The Z Flip 3 will be available at Rs 67,999 during the offer period.

Other Samsung smartphones

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available at Rs 80,999 (8GB + 128GB) during the offer. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (12GB +256 GB) will be available at an offer price of Rs 1,44,999. Meanwhile, the Samsung S22 Ultra is available at an offer price of Rs 99,999. All the above-mentioned smartphones are available with combo offers

Users can also check offers on electronic items like washing machines, refrigerators, Smart TVs, and many more during the Black Friday Sale.