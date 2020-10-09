New Delhi: Samsung is set to offer discounts worth up to Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 on its premium range of TVs like The Serif during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales that begin next week, industry sources said on Friday.

The consumers are likely to get exciting cashback and exchange offers as well as low EMI options on both The Frame and The Serif lifestyle TVs during the festive season, sources told IANS.

Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ has been one of the most popular lifestyle TVs since its launch in the country.

In August during the Independence Day sale, ‘The Frame’ saw four times more sales as compared to the Republic Day sale this year.

In June, the South Korean tech giant launched a new online range of TVs, including the next edition of its Frame TV 2020.

The Frame 2020 TVs were made available in three sizes — 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch — for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively.

The Frame 2020 will come with a 10-year, no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

In the same month, Samsung launched a new portfolio of 2020 lifestyle televisions, The Serif and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line with premium features in the country.

The Serif came in three sizes — 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch — for Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively.

“As part of our new 2020 lifestyle TV line-up, we are set to offer an unbelievably beautiful masterpiece in The Serif, which is designed to be more than just a television. It is a connoisseur’s delight, elevating the design of any living space,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, had said.

(IANS)