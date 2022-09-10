Sale of Realme Watch 3 Pro live on Flipkart, interested buyers can purchase it for Rs 4499

Smartwatches are quite popular among customers in India and this popularity has resulted in many smartwatch companies entering the Indian market. Realme launched its latest smartwatch ‘Realme Watch 3 Pro’ in India this week and its sale has already started on Flipkart. The key features of the smartphone include an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, GPS, and much more.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro is available for Rs 4,499 instead of Rs 6999. Roughly speaking the smartwatch is offered with a discount of 35 percent over the original price. Users can get 5% cash back on the transaction if they use Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro are mentioned below.

Display and connectivity

The display of the smartwatch is AMOLED and is 1.78 inches with 368 x 448 pixel resolution. It features an always-on display and offers calling function. Users can accept, reject and mute calls through the smartwatch. They also get a speaker for better connectivity. The other key connectivity features are Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, operating range 10m etc.

The battery life of the Realme Watch 3 Pro is up to 10 days and has a rechargeable battery. The charge time of the smartwatch is 150 minutes. A USB cable is also bundled with the smartwatch. The dial material is polycarbonate and is compatible with Android as well as iOS.

Fitness and watch functions

When it comes to fitness functions, the smartphone offers Calorie count meter, step count meter, heart rate monitor, sleep and stress monitoring, SpO2, alarm clock and much more. There is a presence of more than 110 sports mode.

Other details

The dial of the Realme Watch 3 Pro is rectangular in shape and grey in colour. The strap of the watch is silicone and the water resistance offered on the watch is 1.5m. It is ideal for men and women and is compatible with Android as well as iOS. The smartwatch gets 1 year manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects.