Russia bans use of iPhones, iPads for work purposes for employees

Russia has imposed a ban the use of Apple iPhones and iPads for work purposes for it’s government employees. However, they are allowed to use iPhones for personal needs. The Russian Ministry of digital development said that the ban has been made due to security concerns.

The digital development minister Maksut Shadaev said, “A ban is imposed on using (Apple) mobile devices — smartphones and tablets — to access work applications and work email exchange. It’s allowed to use iPhones for personal needs,” at a digital conference, as per Interfax news agency.

As per reports, the Russian main domestic security service, the FSB claimed that an espionage operation by the US has hacked several thousands Apple devices two months ago. So, in response to that claim, the ministry imposed the ban.

However, Apple has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the US. National Security Agency has not made any comments about the matter yet.

Meanwhile, Apple has paused all product sales in Russia shortly after the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. The tech-giant has also limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

Russia has also fined several other tech companies, including Alphabet’s Google, Meta’s Facebook and Wikimedia.