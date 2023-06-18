Running out of daily data! Check these 3GB daily data prepaid plans by Airtel

Browsing through the internet in a casual manner has become one of the common hobbies in the current day scenario. If you are someone who is glued to your smartphone browsing through the internet and various apps then this plan is definitely meant for you.

Airtel offers Rs 499 and Rs 699 prepaid plans that offer 3GB daily data to its customers. If you take a subscription to these plans there are ample chances that you will not run have any data crisis.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

The Airtel Rs 499 plan offers unlimited calling benefit to any network across the country. Data benefit includes 3GB data for a day till the plan validity lasts. Post the data limit users get a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Users also get 100 SMS per day. The plan validity is 28 days.

Additional benefits in the plan include Unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

The Airtel Rs 699 plan offers unlimited calling benefit to any network across the country. Data benefit includes 3GB data for a day till the plan validity lasts. Post the data limit users get a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Users also get 100 SMS per day. The plan validity is 56 days.

Additional benefits in the plan include Unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Amazon Prime Membership, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music Free and Free Hellotunes.