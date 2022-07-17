Running out of battery: Top 6 Power banks for your smartphone that will help you survive without a charger

Most of Android/ Apple smartphones have the battery to last you for a single day. However, if you are heavy to very heavy smartphone user, then the battery life will be a concern for you. Moreover, when you are traveling for work or are on a trip you might seem concerned about the battery life of your smartphone. In order to tackle the situation, a power bank can be your perfect companion.

We have mentioned a list of popular power banks available in the market that can help you lead a hassle-free life at home, at work, or during vacations.

Mi 3i 20000 mAh

The Mi 3i 20000 mAh Power Bank offers a massive battery with a capacity of 20,000 mAh. The power bank offers 18W fast-charging to the devices that offers the fast-charging feature. A total of 3 devices can be charged with the power bank. The power bank can be charged through a Type-C or micro USB port. The power bank can be used to charge a variety of devices like smartphones, tablets, and fitness bands. Users can switch the power bank into a 2-hour low charging mode by double pressing the power button. The recharging time of the power bank is expected to be 6.9 hours and weighs 434g only. The power bank costs Rs 1799 on Flipkart.

Redmi 20000 mAh

The Redmi 20000 mAh power bank offers dual USB output ports. On the other hand, it can be charged via Type-C or micro USB cable. The 18 W fast charging feature on the device means that you will no longer require long time to charge your gadgets. An anti-slip texture of the device ensures that it does not slip away from your hand. The weight of the power bank is 447g. The power bank costs Rs 1699 on Flipkart.

Mi 3i 30000 mAh

The Mi 3i 30000 mAh Power Bank offers a massive battery with a capacity of 30,000 mAh. The power bank offers 18W fast-charging to the devices that offers the fast-charging feature. A total of 3 devices can be charged with the power bank. The power bank can be charged through a Type-C or micro USB port. The power bank can be charged in 7.5 hours via a USB Type- C cable at a peak power of up to 24 W and weighs 640g only. The power bank costs Rs 2999 on Flipkart.

Ambrane 20000 mAh

The Ambrane 20000 mAh power bank offers dual USB output ports, Type C port, and Micro USB. On the other hand, it can be charged via Type-C or micro USB cable. The 20 W fast charging feature on the device can charge devices up to 50% in a matter of just 30 minutes. According to the company, a OnePlus Nord can be charged 3.5 times while an iPhone 12 can be charged 4 times. You can also charge electronic devices like tablet, wireless headphones, earbuds etc. with the power bank. The power bank costs Rs 1499 on Flipkart.

Realme 20000 mAh

The Realme 20000 mAh power bank gets an 18W quick charge feature that allows to fast charge your devices. The power bank gets three output ports such as 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. This gives you a convenience to charge three devices at the same time. The power bank is bundled with a two-in-one charging cable which allows charging three devices at the same time. The power bank weighs 495g only. The power bank costs Rs 2099 on Flipkart.

Ambrane 27000 mAh

The Ambrane 27000 mAh offers 4 ports along with a LED flash light. There are 2 USB-A ports while 1 USB Type C and 1 micro USB input. The charging cable is included in the box. The power bank is 534g in weight and can charge electronic devices like tablet, wireless headphones, ear buds along with smartphones. The power bank costs Rs 1899 on Flipkart.

Verdict

Keeping in mind about the requirement of the users, we have taken those power banks into consideration which have a battery capacity equal to or more than 20000 mAh. Considering that an avg Android Smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery, a 20000 mAh power bank can at least charge the device for 3.5 times. On the other hand iPhone can be charged for at least 3/4 times (depending on the model). We have omitted power banks less than 20000 mAh battery as they have to be charged more frequently as compared to the 20000 mAh ones.