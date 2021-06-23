Revised Airtel Rs 349, Rs 299 Prepaid plans; Users get these new benefits in the packs

If you are an Airtel user, you will be pleased to know that the telecom operator has revised two of its popular plans. The Rs 349 and Rs 299 prepaid plans get a major revision and users are expected to get benefited from it.

Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 349 Airtel prepaid plan offers users with a daily 2.5GB data instead of 2GB. This will be a major boosts for the data savvy users, who run the risk of exhausting their daily data limit. The other benefits of the plan remain unchanged. This means that the validity of the pack will be 28 days along with 100SMS/ day and unlimited voice calling.

Users also get free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Thanks in the pack.

Airtel Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 299 Airtel prepaid plan gets a validity period of 30 days against its earlier validity of 28 days. The plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100SMS/ day, 30GB data and other benefits.

The additional benefits include 30 days free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Airtel Xstream Premium. Other benefits include free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music and Rs 100 cash back on FASTag.

It is important to mention that, Airtel announced Rs 456 prepaid plan few days back. The Airtel Rs 456 plan offers users with 50GB data with 60 days validity. Users also get the benefit of unlimited calls and daily 100 SMS/ daily in the plan.